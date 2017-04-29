© Fox5

Several loud "booms" were heard across San Diego and a resident in Pacific Beach said it shook his home Tuesday morning.What caused the noise was unknown as of 9:10 a.m., but many people speculated it was a sonic boom caused by some kind of aircraft.Polly Kanavel was getting ready to walk in San Carlos when she heard two booms."I was getting out of the car getting ready to put my hat on and I heard boom, and I thought there goes the military again," said Kanavel.FOX 5 has calls out to military officials to find out if one of their airplanes caused it. MCAS Miramar Officer 1st Lt. Christopher Harrison said the sound was not produced by any of their aircraft."After speaking with our operations section, I can tell you that no aircraft from Miramar were conducting any maneuvers outside of FAA regulations," Harrison said.Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told FOX 5 their air traffic controls did not have information on a sonic boom.Some people who felt it say it was an earthquake. Geologist Pat Abbott agrees seismic waves can make sounds, but in this case believes that isn't the cause."From as far an area as you're talking about from North County down here to South County for an earthquake there would have had to be a long fault rupture and we all would've felt that earthquake that's why I eliminate that one," said Geologist, Dr. Pat Abbott.Geologist Dr. Pat Abbott says with the weather conditions and other factors, he believes it's either an aircraft or explosion."Well you know in terms of the airplane of course that's up high. So if it breaks the sound barrier that covers a large area. For the earthquake, our p waves when they come out of the ground and into the air they are sound waves and they can be heard, but they dissipate quite rapidly so in other words for the large area you're talking about people hearing it, it's probably too much to have been an earthquake."