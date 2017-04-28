© Iliya Pitalev / Sputnik



A senior senator in the upper house of the Russian parliament has called on UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon and the Conservative Party leadership not to use scaremongering about Russia as an election tool.Klintsevich was referring to a string of controversial comments from top Tories in relation to Russia, which he says were attempts to "look tough before the general elections."During the trip Fallon called Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn "feeble and gutless" for voicing concerns that NATO expansion may elevate tensions with Russia.The defense secretary claimed Russia will try to meddle in the election in order to prevent the Conservative Party from winning.Earlier, GCHQ, Britain's cybersecurity agency, was placed on high alert to prevent alleged Russian interference.Klintsevich cautioned the defense secretary against "reckless saber-rattling," but also expressed hope the British electorate "will see through these classic political machinations.""Russia has consistently called for dialog and a resumption of normal relations with Europe and the US, but only on equal terms," he added.The senator lamented the emergence of what he called "Russophobic political theater, which has unfortunately become an indispensable part of election campaigns in the West."He also rejected the idea of Russian involvement in the UK and US elections, citing "the consistent failure of Western security agencies to present any tangible proof of this fact."Klintsevich, however, refused to endorse any specific British political party in the June 8 general election."I just hope that the British people will be able to see through these political machinations and biased coverage of Russia in the media."Ultimately, I believe that the principles of liberal democracy will prevail in the UK, as I firmly believe that the British people harbor no hostility towards Russia."The only advice I can give to Mr Fallon and the Conservative Party is to abandon the militarist and Russophobic rhetoric, as it may eventually drive electorate away, costing them the elections," Klintsevich added.