He is now believed to have been eaten by crocodiles after human remains were found inside two animals.
The Telegraph reports that the professional hunter, who is known for killing elephants, lions, and other exotic animals, often organizes trips for foreign clients.
Though the dogs and the Zimbabwean tracker returned, Mr. Van Zyl did not. In fact, his belongings remained in the vehicle.
For days, the area was scoured by rescue teams, helicopters, trackers, and divers. The last tracks of his show that he walked to the bank of the river; his backpack was found nearby.
According to Sakkie Louwrens, a member of one of the search teams, it is most likely Mr. van Zyl was consumed by two Nile crocodiles.
The rescuer commented:
"We found what could possibly be human remains in them."
The hunter's website proudly proclaims that the SS Pro Safaris company "has conducted numerous safaris" throughout Southern Africa.
Forensic experts are presently conducting tests to determine whether or not the remains belong to the wildlife hunter.
