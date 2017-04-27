© Emmanuel Dunand / Reuters



Strengthening information security is as important as increasing military capabilities, Sergey Naryshkin, Russia's foreign intelligence chief, said, adding that tensions in the ideological war with the West sometimes exceed Cold War levels."Conflicts in the ideological information field are, especially, strained. The current phase of ideological confrontation is approaching the fever pitch of the Cold War in its severity and sometimes even exceeds it," Naryshkin said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security on Thursday.According to the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR),In his address, Naryshkin warned that "the prospect of easing the information confrontation isn't in sight.""In this post-truth world, the task of strengthening information sovereignty is as relevant as, say, increasing the defensive potential or developing national economy," the SVR chief added.He also pointed out that hopes that "common sense will prevail on the international scene," which were voiced by politicians and military officials at the start of the year, have "so far been misplaced."The Western push to impose its will under different pretexts can only lead "to more chaos on the international scene," which is the reason for almost all international crises, he concluded.