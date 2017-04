© Daily Beast

The plan fell short on how the measures would be paid for with critics saying it will primarily benefit the wealthiest Americans."This is going to be the biggest tax cut and largest tax reform in the history of our country, and we are committed to seeing this through," US Treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, said announcing the tax reforms with scant details at the White House on Wednesday.The plan calls forThat would represent acompanies pass their earnings and deductions through to their owners, who are then taxed at their individual income tax rates."Unsurprisingly, the president is proposing straightforward tax cuts for the rich, which will need to be temporary because they will increase the federal budget deficit," wrote Josh Bivens and Hutner [Hunter] Blair at the Economic Policy Institute Reducing the pass-through rate will not help the majority of genuine "small business." Instead, it will help private equity managers and people like President Trump,The Trump proposal is a very big step in the wrong direction... and show they intend tax reform to simply mean tax cuts for the rich," Bivens and Blair added.Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I, Vermont) said the plan would favor large businesses and the wealthy. "We have a rigged economy designed to benefit the wealthiest Americans and large corporations," Sanders tweeted . "Trump's tax plan would make that system worse."on about $2.6 trillion in earnings that US companies have parked overseas, and wouldin whichfrom US taxes. Currently, the US taxes business income no matter where it's earned."We are determined to move as fast as we can and get this done this year," Mnuchin said.Mnuchin said the proposal would, although economists have called that proposition into question, according to Bloomberg House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the plan a "wish list for billionaires." "The same Trickle Down Economics that undermined the middle class are alive and well in the President's tax plan," she said in a statement. "True to form, President Trump's tax plan is short on details and long on giveaways to big corporations and billionaires."Thethat would be preserved under the plan would be forTax reform is long overdue," National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn told reporters at the White House. "We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something really big."Cohn said Trump's proposal is toCommonly known as the estate tax, it taxes an estate's value that exceeds roughly $5.5 million per person.Eliminating the tax would generate a windfall, averaging $3 million apiece while benefiting wealthy heirs. The elimination does nothing for small farms and business and the repeal would cost $269 billion over ten years, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities Senator Ron Wyden, (D, Oregon) the ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, took to Twitter to go after the president's plan. "Light on details for people who work for a living, yet very detailed for the elite," Wyden tweeted. "No estate tax, cut in capital gains and cut in top rate? All an #EliteGiveway. And yet the Trump team couldn't tell you what the tax plan means for the typical American family. Self-serving & elitist."Secretary Mnuchin said the tax reform plan willThe White House plan is a set of principles with few details, butof a major push to urge Congress to pass a major tax reform package this year. It is similar to the House Republican ''Better Way' tax plan.The White House is set to release the broad outlines of Trump's proposed overhaul later in the day.