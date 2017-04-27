© Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters



Police fired shots and injured a person at a hospital in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, according to a statement from law enforcement. The suspect earlier threatened an officer "with a weapon," police said.The hospital and surrounding areas have been cordoned off, the German DPA news agency reports.Later, a police spokeswoman told the local news outlets that police opened fire on a man near the hospital and injured him in the leg.The man allegedly attacked the officers, forcing them to open fire, German Der Tagesspiegel daily reports.The incident took place near the Klinikum Am Urban medical facility - the only hospital in the Kreuzberg neighborhood.