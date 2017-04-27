Society's Child
2 Georgia cops charged with battery, oath violation felonies
RT
Thu, 27 Apr 2017 13:08 UTC
Videos of the incident were recorded and uploaded to the Facebook page of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.
Former Master Police Officer Robert McDonald, 25, and former Sgt. Mike Bongiovanni , 42, each face charges of battery and violation of oath of office, a felony, according to WXIA. Their bonds were each reportedly set at $15,000.
The officers have until 5:00pm Thursday to turn themselves in, the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office told their lawyers, WXIA reported.
Bongiovanni, a 19-year veteran, who was suspended in 2014 for dereliction of duties, has had 90 incidents, 67 use of force, and 12 citizen complaints, WXIA reported.
The victim, Demetrius Hollins, was initially facing the following charges before they were dropped: marijuana possession, obstruction and other offenses connected to the traffic stop.
Hollins first encountered Bongiovanni in 2016 when he was arrested for obstructing law enforcement, marijuana possession and another drug count, according to WXIA. Hollins claimed Bongiovanni was violent with him then as well.
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Recent Comments
"Do as the Romans do or get out of Rome". Tyranny of the majority rearing its ugly head. It always disguises itself as morality, doesn't it?
It's just like passing laws in this country to prevent people from voicing opinions that someone else might disagree with. Mass insanity.
My, how he's "changed". LOL.
It would help if they offered more details on what that branch of that particular church did which was so dangerous - if they were, say, a front...
Oh, dear. People can't make mistakes in judgement any longer? Yes, Jehovah's Witness is one of the more eccentric religions. And yes, it tends to...
