Iceland Monitor declared yesterday that spring was just around the corner. Next week in fact, according to Iceland Met Office.This means Hellisheiði, Holtavörðuheiði and and Lyngdalsheiði will be affected, along with other roads. What's important about these three is that they are on the nr.1 ring road south of Reykjavik, nr.1 ring road north of Reykjavik and on the Golden Circle. If you are traveling to or from Reykjavik, snow is bound to get in your way so be sure your car has proper tyres for the drive. The roads will likely be passable, if the car is properly equipped.The snow will keep on for today and tomorrow, it will get warmer over the weekend and spring will hopefully come to Iceland next week.