© Mike Blake/Reuters



© US Customs and Border Protection

A new report has found thatThe Pew Research Center released a report Tuesday that estimates the population of unauthorized immigrants living in the US to have decreased from its peak of 12.2 million during the recession in 2007 to 11.3 million in 2016.For the first time, the population of unauthorized immigrants living in the USthe end of the Great Recession, the report found. Pew included immigrants who entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas as unauthorized immigrants.The report estimates the unauthorized immigrant populationwhich grew to a peak of 12.2 million in 2007.Since 2009, the report estimates the populationIt is estimated that 2016 was the first year since 2005 that Mexicans have not made up the majority of the unauthorized immigrant population.Using data from the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey and Current Population Survey through former President Barack Obama's second term, the report estimated the number ofTheir data showed Mexicans went from making up 57 percent of the unauthorized immigrant population to around 50 percent in roughly 10 years.While the Pew report did not include any data from the Trump administration, it did note thataccording to data from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).CBP data showsDuring Monday's press briefing along the southern border, despite the fact that border crossings have decreased, calling the wall "a permanent step that will extend beyond his presidency. Just because you have a couple good months in a year, I think you want to make sure that you take prudent long-term steps," Spicer said. "Eight years from now, the next President will have that wall in place to make sure that it doesn't continue."Pew also found that while the share of unauthorized Mexican immigrants has been declining, there have been aIn 2015, the report estimates there were 1.8 million unauthorized immigrants from Central America and 1.5 million from Asia. Both of these populations have increased by around 200,000 since 2009.The Pew Research Center also released a report earlier this month that showed federal law enforcement agencies have been makingTheir data showed half of the 165,265 arrests made by federal law enforcement agencies in fiscal year 2014 were related to immigration, an increase of 22 percent from 2004.