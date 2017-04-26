It snowed Tuesday night in the northern Côte-d'Or! Snowflakes begun falling around 19:30 in the Saulieu area, leaving a light white coat covering the landscape as shown by photographs taken shortly before 20:30.

The snowfall could continue for a few hours since Météo France forecast some flakes for parts of the department (Etalante, Vitteaux, Saulieu, Arnay-le-Duc) early on Wednesday.

See lots of photos

Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links