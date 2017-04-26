© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Daesh formations near Hama and Homs have been totally defeated, the Russian General Staff said on Wednesday. Moscow has managed to reverse the developments in Syria, the General Staff stressed.

"The actions of the Russian group allowed Syrian troops to reverse the situation completely. As of today, terrorist formations have been totally decimated in Hama and Homs... Government troops have also strengthened their footing in the Damascus province and on the capital's outskirts," the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said.

In 2017, a major terrorist group has been defeated in Aleppo. "Government troops have liberated 41 inhabited localities", the general said.

Since the start of Moscow's operation, Damascus had regained control of 695 inhabited localities and over 14,000 square kilometers of land. Thanks to this, more than 108,000 refugees returned to their homes, Rudskoi elaborated.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.