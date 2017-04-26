© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Daesh formations near Hama and Homs have been totally defeated, the Russian General Staff said on Wednesday. Moscow has managed to reverse the developments in Syria, the General Staff stressed.In 2017, a major terrorist group has been defeated in Aleppo. "Government troops have liberated 41 inhabited localities", the general said.Since the start of Moscow's operation, Damascus had regained control of 695 inhabited localities and over 14,000 square kilometers of land. Thanks to this, more than 108,000 refugees returned to their homes, Rudskoi elaborated.Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.