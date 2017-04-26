© Perth Game Fishing Club
Jack Burke landed a nice rankin cod out of Mindarie.
Local fishermen have reported an increase in tropical fish caught just off Perth beaches over the past week.

According to Recfishwest, many Perth fishermen had reported landing tropical fish off the coast in unusual spots.

"We've been receiving some reports of uncharacteristic tropical fish caught just out of Perth the last week," a spokesperson said.

"Both north and south have seen rare catches which is exciting for the fishing community."

Most notably, Perth locals have reported landing a rankin cod out of Mindarie, and a large red emperor off Rottnest Island in the last week.

Nick Unmack, Dan Bahen and Hamish Macintosh were fishing out of Rottnest when a nice red emperor surfaced.
"These reports have been happening for many years right across WA, with warm water species caught south - like mud crabs in Bunbury, emperor species around Rottnest," he said.

"Cold water fish like salmon [have been] caught off Exmouth, and pink snapper off Broome."

As WA's salmon run continues, Recfishwest said it was likely they would continue to get reports from local anglers about the migrating fish.

"With salmon on the move, there will be hundreds of boats out fishing, and there's a possibility more unusual catches may occur.

"As cold and warm water currents move, fish move with them."