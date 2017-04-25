With the ascendance of public relations, glossy magazines specifically designed to murder brain cells, and cosmetic dentistry, we inhabit a world that delights in self-soothing images and scorns anything that might unsettle our McDonald's-filled stomachs.
In this context, Ivanka Trump is Peak Photoshop — she's a manufactured image of human perfection which, once deprived of its artificial layers, evaporates.
Ivanka is a lovely, articulate woman who even has a daughter who can recite ancient Chinese hip-hop. Her appeal is undeniable. But remove the airbrushing and we're faced with the reality that a lady who pimps shoes is driving us towards the abyss.
Consider the people Ivanka has voluntarily chosen to surround herself with, beginning first with her husband, Jared Kushner — a living, breathing Patrick Bateman.
Under the guise of working towards an Israel-Palestine peace agreement, Kushner is the leading cheerleader for direct confrontation with Iran. As Robert Parry noted:
So, Ivanka Trump's husband will face near-certain failure in his "peace" initiative, but - before that becomes fully apparent - he could lead the young administration off in some harmful directions, bringing it back into line with Official Washington neoconservative orthodoxy on the Mideast.Bad. Even worse is that he's an obnoxious coward:
[...]
According to Times' correspondents Peter Baker and Mark Landler, the plan "mirrors the thinking of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel...and would build on his de facto alignment with Sunni Muslim countries in trying to counter the rise of Shiite-led Iran."
Of course, lots of upstanding women marry terrible men — this is part of the tragedy of human existence.
Unfortunately, there's more recent evidence of Ivanka's attraction to terrible people:
Yes, Ivanka discussed 'entrepreneurship' with US poodle Angela Merkel and Canada's famous Nazi moose, Chrystia Freeland. Christine Lagarde is the cherry on top.
One day she discusses 'opportunity' for women, the next day she's cheering for Raytheon-bombing countries:
A true role model for all our young girls.
Remove the PR-lingo and feel-good baloney — has Ivanka ever said anything that approaches thoughtful? Or challenging? Are we going to goose-step into global conflicts led by the self-soothing tweets of Ivanka Trump? Maybe.
We recently read a passage from the great H. L. Mencken which, at least in part, explains why so many people adore Ivanka, despite her being a hollow shell of inhumanity:
The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who will try to tell them the truth. A Galileo could no more be elected President of the United States that he could be elected Pope of Rome. Both high posts are reserved for men favored by God with an extraordinary genius for swathing the bitter facts of life in bandages of soft illusion.Applicable to her father too, no doubt — but don't forget about dear Ivanka. (Of course, Mencken was a product of the patriarchy and wrongly assumed gender identities, so you'll have to excuse his hurtful exclusion of deceitful women.)
Mark Twain would explain the Ivanka Phenomenon slightly differently: She's someone, both in appearance and speech, who reinforces 'conscience-soothing falsities', and a great many millions will thank her for 'the better sleep they enjoy after this process of grotesque self-deception'.
The Trump Age is the age of soft illusions. And Ivanka Trump is the crown jewel.
Ivanka has surrounded herself with the armpit of humanity — and every time she opens her mouth, a brown person is bombed for no reason whatsoever. Not exactly a role model, and certainly someone who shouldn't be anywhere near the halls of power.
And yet, here we are.
We hate to say it but it's probably time for us all to admit that Ivanka Trump is somewhat vacuous and abysmally ignorantWe take no pleasure in typing this internet article, but the evidence doesn't lie: Ivanka Trump is almost certainly a Moloch-worshipping weirdo who is going to get us all killed — or worse, force...