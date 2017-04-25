Science of the Spirit
The miracle of the present moment
Frank M Wanderer
Waking Science
The common feature of these moments is the mind stops working, the reckless stream of thoughts is suspended. Ego disappears, telling personal history stops, and the line of our accustomed identity is broken. Only the spell of the moment, the mysterious shine of the Miracle remains.
Why is this moment so enchanting, what is its secret?
The secret is that when thoughts disappear, so do our problems and conflicts, and we almost forget about all our sufferings. We virtually step out of the psychological time frame, we stop mulling over injuries of the past, and do not build our identity for the future.
We are awake, only the present moment exists for us. Our soul is permeated by the quiet of the Miracle, that is, the Consciousness and the Joy of the Existence.
Unfortunately, these moments do not last long, because the mind starts working again very soon, and begins to control the moment by categorizing it and giving it a name. "Ah, yes, how beautiful is this sunset" and the tumbleweed of thinking starts tumbling again: "It reminds me of last summer, when...".
Our alert attention will then turn away from the Miracle, back to the mind, and our ordinary identity is rebuilt in a matter of a few second. We return to the psychological time and, embedded into it, we experience our problems and sufferings again. The memory of the moments of spell is just a transient impression, the unconscious feeling that some miraculous thing happened to us, but we unfortunately missed a chance.
Indeed, we missed the chance of entering through the gate opening in the magic moment and see the Miracle behind it, and find our real Self there. It is important to learn how to make use of these magic moments, and when the gate opens up again, we have the courage to ask the question: "Who I am beyond my personal history?"
But even then we are only standing on this side of the gate of the Miracle, we have not yet entered. We can only enter if we are able to say to every answer given to that question we are able to say,"This is just a thought, a product of the mind, and was nothing to do with reality."
If we are able to say no to every answer the mind comes up with, all else we need to do is turn towards the Miracle in us that is looking at the world thorugh our eyes and is listening to the world through our ears. Be brave enough to open up for the wakeful, living Spirit living inside us.
If we are able to leave behind all the scenarios of our identity built up by the mind, even that of the Spiritual Seeker, we may experience that this Miracle is really us, this is our real Self.
Our real Self is beyond every thought, every social program instilled into us. This Miracle cannot be described by thoughts, it is only possible to experience it by direct experience.
But not even the word "to experience" expresses the essence of the process very well, as experiencing is just a thought, too. This experience is the experience of the awakening Consciousness, and words are only able to point at it like fingers, but are unable to express its essence.
The Miracle may perhaps be best described in words in the following way: You will be united with the Miracle living in you, the Consciousness living in you, and you will recognize the forms and shapes appearing in the space of the Consciousness as part of that Singularity.
