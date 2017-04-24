© Sputnik News



"The Islamic State has essentially moved its so-called capital in Syria... ISIS is now centered in Deir ez-Zur, roughly 90 miles southeast of Raqqa, the officials said."

The move by ISIS corresponds to the secretive massing of US troops and military equipment on the Syria-Jordan border. It creates the perfect pretext for a ground invasion followed by a long-term military occupation

"The US military is reportedly concentrating troops and military equipment at the Syrian-Jordanian border. Local sources said that about 20 US Army armoured vehicles (including battle tanks and artillery pieces) carried on trucks were spotted in Al-Mafraq. US troops were allegedly accompanied with the Jordanian Army's 3rd Division.



The US Special Operation Forces, the UK Special Operation Forces and units from some other countries -have been conducting operations across the Syrian-Jordanian border for a long time. They even had a secret military facility inside Syria where members the so-called New Syrian Army militant group were deployed. However, it was the first time when a notable number of US armoured vehicles was reported there. The US Ro-Ro ship Liberty Passion , loaded with vehicles, had arrived to the Jordanian port of Al-Aqapa few days ago. These moves followed a meeting between the Jordanian King and the US president.



Thus, the US-led coalition could prepare a large-scale military operation in southern Syria. The goal of the operation will likely be to get control over the Syrian-Iraqi border and to reach Deir Ezzor. It will involve militants trained in camps in Jordan and the US-led coalition's forces."

US can launch its CIA-backed jihadist militias back into Syria at will putting more pressure on Damascus and eventually forcing regime change.

"US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis presented a preliminary version of the new plan to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said on February 28th. ....The plan submitted by Mattis also includes a proposal to increase the size of the US military contingent to ISIS in Syria... (Note - There are already 400 Special Forces operating alongside the SDF) Without significant US presence on the ground, the SDF will hardly be able to retake Raqqah from ISIS without incurring unacceptable losses....



As to Deir Ezzor, the US can try to use militants trained in Jordan to launch an attack on Deir Ezzor from the southern direction. However, the total failure of this US-backed group in 2016 leaves little chance that it's able to combat ISIS successfully in 2017. So, the US and its allies will be pushed to deploy special forces units or even ground troops to support the advance there.



The Polish Special Forces have already deployed to Jordan where they will operate alongside their French and British counterparts. According to reports, the US-led block created a joint command center to coordinate efforts of all sides, which will support the advance against ISIS in the area."

"U.S. military drones have watched hundreds of ISIS "bureaucrats," or administrators, leaving Raqqa in the past two months for the city of al-Mayadin located further down the Euphrates River from Deir el-Zour."

Is it because the Pentagon needs ISIS in Deir Ezzor to justify a ground invasion?

"Questions remain about the hold force necessary to keep the peace after ISIS is uprooted from Raqqa."

"The Syrian city of Raqqa - the "stronghold" of terror group ISIS - will be governed by a "civilian council" with the support of U.S. troops following its "liberation" from terrorists....



On Tuesday, the U.S.-allied militias ...announced that they had formed a "civilian council" to govern Raqqa after its capture from Daesh militants. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)... claim to have spent six months setting up the council, with a preparatory committee having met "with the people and important tribal figures of Raqqa city to find out their opinions on how to govern it," Middle East Eye reported.

The new arrangement will prevent the Syrian government from reclaiming a sizable portion of its sovereign territory or reestablishing control over its borders. A splintered Syria will strengthen US-Israeli regional hegemony and provide the land needed for future US military bases.

(Schadlow's) War and the Art of Governance consists of a collection of case studies, beginning with the Mexican-American War and ending in Iraq. Each examines how the U.S. attempted...to translate battlefield victory into a lasting and beneficial political outcome. Ms. Schadlow's case studies tell an often doleful story of America allowing victories to fall apart, leaving behind a suffering populace that should have been rewarded with a better peace. She asserts convincingly that post-conflict governance can only be done well by soldiers....



The Army's Civil Affairs units are the only government entities capable of administering conquered territories, yet Civil Affairs units remain the Army's neglected stepchildren. ... the nation must never go to war again until it can definitively answer Gen. Petraeus's question about "how this ends." It ends only when the U.S. Army assumes the mantle of leadership and commits itself to remaining on the field until the lives of the population can be protected, the damage repaired and a political future guaranteed."

Why would McMaster hire an expert on military occupation unless he was planning to militarily occupy another country?

Mike Whitney

lives in Washington state. He is a contributor to

(AK Press).