Society's Child
US high school student's entrepreneurial aspirations at lowest level on record - report
RT
Mon, 24 Apr 2017 17:31 UTC
The latest Gallup-HOPE Index report suggests that a little over one in four high school students, or 27 percent of respondents, see their future as linked to owning a business.
The numbers are slightly down on the 34-35 percent range over the five-year period since the study began in 2011.
This might be due to teens having a clearer perspective about their career goals as they grow older, the report's authors say.
Another reason suggested for the smaller number of high school students wanting to own a business is that they experience a large number of special courses at school or are interned with a local business, which puts them off starting up on their own.
In contrast, younger students are more enthusiastic about their future in entrepreneurship, with the majority of middle schoolers (55 percent) expressing eagerness to run their own businesses. They are, however, half as likely as older peers (27 percent against 60 percent) to say that they have access to classes on how to start and run a business.
The report says it highlights the importance of educating children about business, since only 57 percent of American adults are 'financially literate' or know how to manage their finances effectively.
The research involved interviews with 1,006 school children, aged 10-18, throughout September-November 2016.
To address the slowdown in US GDP growth, business and education leaders will need to find a way to give the next generation of entrepreneurs the tools they need to keep their ambitions alive, the study concludes.
According to Investopedia's list of the world's 10 wealthiest people under 35, eight of them come from the US, with six being self-made billionaires. Despite none of them being women, the Gallup survey shows that almost equal numbers of boys (43 percent) and girls (40 percent) are willing to start their business.
Until recently, the title of the world's youngest self-made billionaire belonged to the American Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, 26, who was replaced by Irish entrepreneur John Collison, residing and running his company Stripe in California.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Tillerson briefs Poroshenko on Russian visit, confirms support
- Chinese envoy to Syria: Syrian conflict can only be solved with political solutions, not by use of force
- New Orleans removes Liberty Monument, prominent symbol of confederate legacy
- US high school student's entrepreneurial aspirations at lowest level on record - report
- US Supreme Court rejects request from ACLU to force CIA to release full Senate torture report
- UK police: Pedophile hunters interfere with investigations into sexual predators
- 6 Israeli men facing charges for beating Arabs who date Jewish women
- The 'March to Silence' - Shots fired at building housing leading climate skeptic scientists
- Jordan closes legal loophole - rapists who marry their victims can still be charged and convicted
- True social justice warriors: How grassroots activists defeated anti-BDS legislation in Maryland
- Taking the piss: UN elects misogynist theocracy Saudi Arabia for Women's Rights Commission
- U.F.O sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- European elites and media flock to praise Macron as 'hope of EU', some call for Le Pen's defeat
- Defense Secretary Mattis hides the real goals of the US in Yemen
- 3 killed, 2 injured after being struck by lightning bolt in Punjab, India
- Ron Paul: Candidate Trump: 'I Love Wikileaks', President Trump: 'Arrest Assange!'
- Al-Qaeda leader urges jihadists to prepare for 'holy war,' using guerrilla tactics in Syria
- George Carlin: 'Political correctness is fascism pretending to be manners'
- Emmanuel Clinton versus Marine LeTrump
- President Assad accuses Jordan of planning Syria invasion
- Tillerson briefs Poroshenko on Russian visit, confirms support
- Chinese envoy to Syria: Syrian conflict can only be solved with political solutions, not by use of force
- US Supreme Court rejects request from ACLU to force CIA to release full Senate torture report
- Taking the piss: UN elects misogynist theocracy Saudi Arabia for Women's Rights Commission
- European elites and media flock to praise Macron as 'hope of EU', some call for Le Pen's defeat
- Defense Secretary Mattis hides the real goals of the US in Yemen
- Ron Paul: Candidate Trump: 'I Love Wikileaks', President Trump: 'Arrest Assange!'
- Al-Qaeda leader urges jihadists to prepare for 'holy war,' using guerrilla tactics in Syria
- Emmanuel Clinton versus Marine LeTrump
- President Assad accuses Jordan of planning Syria invasion
- The Destruction of Syria Will Legitimize Israeli Land Grabs
- Head of LafargeHolcim steps down over company's alleged 'tax payments' to Islamic State
- Pentagon conducts more strikes in Yemen against 11 al-Qaeda members
- Trump commemorates Armenian massacre anniversary but doesn't use word 'genocide'
- Beijing newspaper warns of retaliation if Trump takes swing at Chinese steel
- SIPRI study: US military spending grew for first time in six years in 2016
- In latest populist betrayal, Trump executive order may unchain Wall Street greed
- The political dimension of hydrocarbon trade between Russia and Central Asia
- Partitioning the Middle East: A Roadmap to US-Israeli Hegemony
- Trial & Terror: Why the US 'quietly released' 400 people convicted on terrorism charges
- New Orleans removes Liberty Monument, prominent symbol of confederate legacy
- US high school student's entrepreneurial aspirations at lowest level on record - report
- UK police: Pedophile hunters interfere with investigations into sexual predators
- 6 Israeli men facing charges for beating Arabs who date Jewish women
- The 'March to Silence' - Shots fired at building housing leading climate skeptic scientists
- Jordan closes legal loophole - rapists who marry their victims can still be charged and convicted
- True social justice warriors: How grassroots activists defeated anti-BDS legislation in Maryland
- George Carlin: 'Political correctness is fascism pretending to be manners'
- Two family dogs found decapitated, mutilated in Western Colorado
- Loathsome: Former Trump Campaign Chair who's a retired Judge arrested for child sex trafficking
- Russian captive flees from Colombia guerrillas by disarming, shooting his abductors
- UKIP wants mandatory annual FGM checks on young girls & burka ban
- UK has one of highest rates of anti-Semitic offenses in the world - Israeli watchdog
- Classroom blast in Dagestan, Russia kills 1 child, injures 11
- Syrian mothers forced to watch as 116 children massacred by NATO-backed terrorists
- China's Alibaba billionaire warns of decades of pain and social upheaval
- Not just sexist, Fox News now facing lawsuits alleging racism
- Dashcam video mysteriously malfunctions just as cops start beating an 83 y.o. man
- Navy SEAL faces felony charges of molesting girl on camera, raping a woman and keeping stash of child porn
- RT crew & civilians tear-gassed during Paris protests
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 24 years Ago Today: Chemical Weapons Used by US Government to Kill Women and Children in Waco, Texas
- Dragons of Siberia: Scientists reveal mythical creature also had a place in Russian folklore
- Egyptian archaeologists make major discovery in a centuries-old tomb near Luxor
- Dental fillings discovered in 13,000-year-old skeleton
- Why North Korea hates America
- WWII 'allies knew of Holocaust years before' finding concentration camps
- Gordon Cooper found sunken treasure from space and kept it secret until his deathbed
- The Korean War: Americans have forgotten what we did to North Korea
- Secret documents reveal that Allied powers knew about Holocaust over two years before discovery of concentration camps
- Long lost city found: Etzanoa of the great Wichita Nation
- Iranian archaeologists unearth 2,000 year old underground city near Samen
- Medieval medical books could hold the recipe for new antibiotics
- UK government to invest millions in 'truly groundbreaking' self-driving car tech
- The puppet masters of academia promoting GMOs and pesticides
- Naked mole-rats 'turn into plants' when deprived of oxygen
- If they don't have a cardboard box, cats will settle for a square drawn on the floor
- Bilingualism in children develops concurrently but independently
- Flu viruses decimated by South Indian frog mucus
- New atmospheric phenomenon discovered by SWARM satellites
- Elon Musk's new startup aims to merge human brains with computers in order to engage in consensual telepathy
- The past lives on: Scientists observed epigenetic memories being passed down for 14 generations
- Researchers' proposal may triple complexity of genetic code
- Earth from a billion miles away: Cassini captures amazing image
- 'Flying car' nails vertical take-off in stunning test run
- Zapping Islamic State: US Army tests drone-killing laser weapon
- Dramatic landslides on Ceres shed new light on dwarf planet
- Rare type Ia supernova discovery ushers in new era for cosmology
- Juno snaps stunning image of Jupiter's swirling clouds
- Study finds mega-fracking using massive volumes of water triggered earthquake swarms in British Columbia
- Chinese carmakers, Volkswagen and BMW roll out 'Tesla Killers'
- There's a dark secret lurking at the heart of AI technology: No one knows how it works
- 3 killed, 2 injured after being struck by lightning bolt in Punjab, India
- Eruptions continues at Poas volcano in Costa Rica, 48 hours of continuous activity
- 'Ipo-ipo' waterspout filmed in Batangas, Philippines
- Two meters of new snow in Austrian Alps, most ever in second half of April
- Global power grids go down due to weak magnetosphere & Plasma electrification
- Minke whale euthanized after washing up in the Bronx, New York
- Photos of April snow in Turkish cities
- Evidence of Global Cooling: Eastern Europe still buried in snow during Spring
- Lightning bolt kills three horses in Giles County, Tennessee
- Algae toxin killing marine mammals along Southern California coast
- Stray dog unleashes terror, attacks 11 people in Chandigarh, India
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Harwich, Massachusetts
- Lightning strikes kill five in coastal districts of Bangladesh
- 7 notable weather events observed across United States this April
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits off Chile coast
- 91 wildfires burn in Florida; thousands evacuated
- Lightning bolt kills two in Meghalaya, India
- Europe's late spring freeze in photos
- Heavy snowfall leaves 1000 homes without electricity in western Serbia; up to a meter deep
- 50-foot snow drifts blocking route to Tioga Pass, California
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- For a tasty way to gut health, make your own probiotics
- Americans take too many prescription medications
- Dying 13 year old, Amelia Ferguson diagnoses her own HPV vaccine injury that stumped doctors
- Hops herb helps fights breast cancer & menopause symptoms
- Walking is better than caffeine for an afternoon pick-me-up
- Vaccine failure: Merck being sued for shingles vaccine that causes the affliction it's supposed to prevent
- Paradigm shift? RFK Jr. questions vaccine safety in surprisingly, attack-free tv interview
- Childhood cancer up 13% in the last 20 years
- Court orders EPA to close loophole that exempted factory farms from pollutant reporting
- 5 ways corrective lenses break down your eyesight and how to improve your vision naturally
- Homeoprophylaxis: A safe and effective way to treat and prevent infectious disease
- The risks of calcium overload
- Google wants to map human health, seeks 10,000 volunteers for invasive screening
- Sunflower seeds frequently contaminated with aflatoxin
- Eating clean, unprocessed foods is now a dangerous "cult," declares idiotic mainstream media (with a little help from the dirty dairy industry)
- The evolution of Big Pharma's profit machine
- Medical freedom & informed consent under attack: Federal grants come with vaccine mandates
- Chasing the Dragon: Documentary provides raw look at opioid crisis
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Yoga Demystified
- Diet soft drinks triples stroke & dementia risk compared to normal daily cola habit - study
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Non-focused attention: Childrens' perceived limitations are actually a strength
- How the eyes communicate emotion
- Addressing loneliness in children can prevent a lifetime of loneliness in adults
- How to avoid the Amygdala hijack
- Positive relationships: The common denominator of happiness
- Paying attention: What adults can learn from young children
- Depression now the number one cause of disability in the world
- Emotional sea level - the balancing point
- What is the best strategy for attaining empathy?
- Racist babies? Infants prefer to learn from adults of their own skin color
- U.F.O sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
Quote of the Day
History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.
Recent Comments
French Canadian News is sounding.... screwed real tight!! ... USA threatened to be Eliminated from the face of the earth says pyongyang... [Link]
The Syrian border at the south has always been a potential problem. The Russian/Iranian/Syrian/Hezbollah forces should really ramp up operations...
People can go to prison for years for dealing weed. But a Diddler may only gets months and have to stick a very small sign in the their yard. Its...
Can't help but wonder how many Westerners, i.e. Americans, Europeans would have the cojones to pull that off?
They might as well have elected Jack the Ripper to promote women's rights. It would be laughable if it weren't so disgusting.
US high school student's entrepreneurial aspirations at lowest level on record - reportFewer US high school students want to build their own business, with figures hitting their lowest level since 2011, a survey has revealed. However, those in grades five to eight are more...