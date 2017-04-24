Poás Volcano, Costa Rica, photo from April 21.
48 hours of continuous eruptive activity at Poás Volcano were marked this Saturday at 10:12 p.m. with a strong explosion that was captured by the cameras of the National Seismology Network, this explosion only lasted one minute and threw rocks at high temperatures in the areas close to the crater:


This is the view from the thermal cameras located near the crater:

The peak of activity began on Thursday at 10 p.m. with an increase in the evaporation and emission of gases in the area where the volcanic dome used to be.

The emission of solid material and the eruptions increased on Friday and during the night hours the volcano expelled ash aside from the vapors as well as rocks at high temperature. Other important eruptions took place on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

"The eruption process is characterized by small but frequent explosions of variable magnitude", stated the National Seismology Network (RSN).

There have been no reports of people or areas affected by the activity of the Poás Volcano. Tourism in the areas nearby, however, has dropped considerably due to the closure of the National Park.

The incandescent material has temperatures of more than 800 degrees Celsius (1472 Fahrenheit), when they fall again they form a cone that has been changing its shape. The volcano also emits a loud sound similar to that of a plane turbine.

Experts estimate that the temperature of the lake could be near the 80 degrees Celsius at this point.

