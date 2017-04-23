Society's Child
Rash of suicides in Beida, Libya closes university for three days
Libya Herald
Sat, 22 Apr 2017 00:00 UTC
There appears to have been a spate of suicides in Beida - this is said to be the tenth in the town since the beginning of the month - four more than a week ago. It has caused alarm and incomprehension resulting in allegations of suicide grooming and even demonic possession as the result of playing a game known as "Charlie Charlie".
Although the university authorities have said that they are stopping classes for three days as a memorial to the suicide victim, it is believed that concern over possible panic or even hysteria among students following this latest incident is the real reason.
It is not clear, however, if there is a genuine increase in suicides in Beida or if it is a case that, for the first time, they are being reported. Suicide is a taboo subject in Libya and is rarely admitted, let alone discussed.
It is also not clear, if there is an increase, if it is due to depression resulting from the country's crisis and the widespread sense, particularly among younger people, that the revolution has been destroyed by the country' politicians.
Meanwhile, despite the three-day closure, it has been announced that the university's faculty of dentistry is to link with the dentistry faculty at Benghazi university.
Plans for a link between the University of Sebha and the new University of Jufra have also been announced. The objective is to provide the latter, which is being hived off from Sirte University, with sufficient staff and facilities as it begins life as an independent entity.
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
Quote of the Day
History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.
Recent Comments
Please, that isn't much money at all, especially if they are all on the take anyway.... it's meaningless distraction.
Seems he did in fact fit in with the Trumpster, Epstein and the others in the club.... 'birds of a feather'... as the details slowly come out......
But, mention should be made that Soros plays his role by the acquiescence of his masters... if the PTB at any level wanted him gone, they could...
well, we are all under surveillance, so how can anyone, especially govt types, not expect this? Are they surprised by the more overt forms of it?...
My comment about the cops in Michigan applies here too
