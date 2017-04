© Thomas Park/UIC



. Understanding how the animals do this could lead to"This is just the latest remarkable discovery about thesays Thomas Park, professor of biological sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago, who led an international team of researchers from UIC, the Max Delbrück Institute in Berlin and the University of Pretoria in South Africa on the study.In humans, laboratory mice, and all other known mammals,But naked mole-rats have a backup:-- or so scientists thought.In the new study, the researchers exposed naked mole-rats to low oxygen conditions in the laboratory and found thatThe fructose, the scientists found, wasthat in all other mammals are found only on cells of the intestine. "The naked mole-rat has simply rearranged some basic building-blocks of metabolism to make it super-tolerant to low oxygen conditions," said Park, who has studied the strange species for 18 years.At oxygen levels low enough to kill a human within minutes,Park said. They go into a state of suspended animation, reducing their movement and dramatically slowing their pulse and breathing rate to conserve energy. And they begin using fructose until oxygen is available again.The naked mole-rat is the only known mammal to use suspended animation to survive oxygen deprivation.The scientists also showed that naked mole-rats are protected from another deadly aspect of low oxygen -- a buildup of fluid in the lungs calledthat afflicts mountain climbers at high altitude.The scientists think that the naked mole-rats' unusual metabolism is anUnlike other subterranean mammals, naked mole-rats live in hyper-crowded conditions, packed in with hundreds of colony mates. With so many animals living together in unventilated tunnels, oxygen supplies are quickly depleted.