Members of dozens of French unions and civil groups have taken to the streets of Paris ahead of Sunday's presidential vote, protesting what they call a "political masquerade."While France is observing pre-election silence on Saturday ahead of the first round of the voting, crowds have been marching through the streets of Paris rejecting the policies of all the candidates leading in the polls.Some 2,000 people took part in the protest, according to estimates from the organizers, which included some 70 groups and organizations, TASS reported.People set off from Place de la Republique and marched towards Place de la Bastille.France's largest trade union, the General Confederation of Labor, is among the organizers of the Saturday march.