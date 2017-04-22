Society's Child
Convicted Egyptian terrorist stripped of US citizenship, ties to Bin Laden
RT
Fri, 21 Apr 2017 17:58 UTC
Khaled Abu al-Dahab, 57, lost his naturalized citizenship and any rights related to it by order of Judge Beryl A. Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.
Al-Dahab was arrested and convicted on terrorism charges in Egypt in 1998, and confessed to being a member of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda. He also confessed to running an "Al-Qaeda communications hub" from his apartment in Santa Clara, California and recruiting Americans for the terrorist group, with Osama Bin Laden personally praising his work.
"The Justice Department is committed to protecting our nation's national security and will aggressively pursue denaturalization of known or suspected terrorists," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in comments about the decision. "When we identify individuals tied to foreign terrorist organizations who procured their US citizenship by fraud, we will initiate denaturalization proceedings - whether you reside here or abroad - and ensure you are denied entry into the United States," Sessions added.
Al-Dahab became a US citizen in February 1997. The following year, he was arrested in Egypt and tried, convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for terrorism.
During the period when he was supposed to establish good moral character to qualify for citizenship under the Immigration and Nationality Act, Al-Dahab operated a terrorist hub out of his home and helped the group obtain and transfer money as well as fraudulent passports and other documents. His communications hub also "materially assisted" the commission of terrorist attacks in Egypt and Pakistan, the US government said.
Osama bin Laden was eager to recruit American citizens of Middle Eastern origin, Al-Dahab told the FBI, adding that the Al-Qaeda leader personally congratulated him on his efforts in pursuit of that goal.
The US government initiated proceedings against Al-Dahab in April 2015, seeking to revoke his citizenship because he made false statements in his naturalization documents, and "procured his citizenship by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation." He was served the complaint via Facebook and email, the DOJ said.
Comment: As per Wikipedia:
An Egyptian medical student, Khaled Abu el-Dahab (Abul-Dahab) was arrested and convicted of terrorism. He is alleged to have been a right-hand man to Ali Mohamed, who had been an American CIA agent and Special Forces soldier.
Ali Mohamed travelled north from California with el-Dehab, who later told Egyptian interrogators he had withdrawn US$3,000 from a Californian bank account on orders of Osama bin Laden himself, to offer as bail money to lawyer Phil Rankin. The pair hoped to have Essam Marzouk released and possibly smuggle him into the United States.
In 2002, Abul-Dahab confessed to Egyptian interrogators that he had funded the 1995 attack on the Egyptian Embassy in Pakistan on orders from bin Laden, and had transferred money from a Californian bank account to Pakistan to finance the attack.
this is one of the clintons' men set up by them for georgy porgy's upcoming known rule. the world trade towers came down eight months later. georgy's gift to americans. and the world. now look where we are today.
