Oliver Stone had reserved some hope for Donald Trump, as many did.

The hope was that Trump would, as he promised, drain the swamp and finally stop America's senseless war policy.

Stone is having buyers remorse, as he comes to the realization that instead of taking down the neocon war machine, the neocons (with the enlisted help of the liberal left) pushed Trump into more endless conflict.

Stone sounded off in this Facebook post entitled, "So It Goes" (full FB post below).