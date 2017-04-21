"Russia Today" is cancelling their contract with Reuters after the British news agency published an article titled "Russian intervention in US elections" with unsubstantiated accusations against News agency Sputnik .

© RIANOVOSTI
Building of "Russia Today" - Russian version.
The contract for the purchase of video was previously agreed by the parties and was to come into effect on May 1.

Reuters published in "exclusive" material, stating that the Russian Institute of Strategic Research developed the intervention strategy in the US election. One of the alleged documents prepared by the Institute involves the formation of a positive image of the candidate favorable to the Kremlin, and the second - the spread of violations of the election information. RT, Sputnik and other Russian media were apparently charged with propagating this image.

It is noteworthy that as a source, Reuters names "three current and four former" American officials. No agency name is not specified.
RT Editor in Chief Margarita Simonyan said: "Western journalism has hit another low, Reuters writes that they knows the seven guys that have seen a secret Russian report. Reuters should be given an Oscar for best screenplay, they deserve it."

Press Secretary of President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that "seven anonymous sources are not worth one real one."