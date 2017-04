"What we do know is that, in the midst of responding to the mass murder of the Syrian regime, the president (Trump) and the first lady hosted an extraordinarily successful conference, summit, with President Xi and his team. And not only did they establish a very warm relationship, but... they worked together as well in connection with the response to the mass murder on the part of the Assad regime in connection with the U.N. vote. I think President Xi was courageous in distancing himself from the Russians, isolating really the Russians and the Bolivians... And I think the world saw that, and they (Xi) saw, well, what club do you want to be in? The Russian-Bolivian club? Or the — in the club with the United States, working together on our mutual interests and the interests of peace, security."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced earlier today that the Director of the General Office of the Communist Party of Chinawill visit Russia on April 25-27 at the invitation of his counterpart, head of the Presidential Administration in the KremlinThe Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in Beijing that the two officials willLi will be the second top Chinese official visiting Moscow in April. President Vladimir Putin has received the First Vice-Premier of China Zhang Gaoli (who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of Chinese Communist Party) at the Kremlin on April 13, which was, incidentally,Zhang is one of the economic czars in the Chinese system and his talks with Russian officials focused onBut part of his brief was to One Belt One Road summit on May 14-15 , which will be inaugurated by President Xi Jinping.Li's forthcoming talks in the Kremlin will be of exceptional importance. It is only with Russia that Chinese Communist Party Central Committee's apex organ (which comes directly under party General Secretary Xi) has such an- although Russia is not a communist country.The symbolism is at once evident. At an operative level, the unique arrangementIn sum, it underscores that the two countries attribute the highest priority to their relationship.The timing of Li's visit is particularly significant. The Donald Trump administration has been bragging openly last week that a special chemistry has developed between the US president and Xi following their meeting in Florida on April 7-8 and thatBesides, both Trump and his National Security Advisor HR McMaster have openly boasted thatIncredibly enough,in a TV interview with ABC on Sunday that Trump has succeeded in creating distance between China and Russia over the Syrian question. McMaster claimed that Russia has been badly isolated in the UN Security Council. (as is apparent from the BRICS Joint Communique of April 12 adopted at Visakhapatnam on Syria , which virtually backs the Russian position.)But then, he happens to be Trump's NSA and even if he is a bumbling Lt. General and a babe in the woods of world politics, his voice carries authority. McMaster said:McMaster probably thought, out of sheer naivety, that with these harsh words, he'd deal a knockout punch to the Russians. No matterbetween China and Russia by exploiting Xi's interest in a 'new type of major country relations' with US,The point is,and there is no daylight possible here between them for a foreseeable future. Simply put, the relationship has createdwhile also navigating specific concerns at any given point vis-a-vis the United States.We will never know whether Li's is a routine visit or has been conceived against the backdrop of the Trump administration's mischief to create misunderstandings in the Russian-Chinese ties. At any rate, Beijing seems to be going the extra league toto the preservation of China's mutual trust with Russia. Li's trip to Moscow and his consultations at the Kremlin can only make Trump and McMaster look somewhat like two country bumpkins who lost their way in the metropolis.