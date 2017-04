© Bill Pugliano/Getty

Putin keeps getting charged with getting Trump elected - meanwhile Obama's busy interfering in elections in FranceHe's baaaack...With his huge ego (much larger than Trump's, I am sure) unable to stand remaining out of the spotlight,The first round of France's presidential election is due to be held on Sunday. Should no one receive over 50% (almost certain to happen), the top two vote-getters will proceed to the second round on May 7th.Polls - if they are to be believed - currently show Macron, a former investment banker at a Rothschild-owned bank , neck in neck with right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen. Conservative establishment candidate François Fillon and socialist Jean-luc Mélenchon are trailing slightly.Enter failed 44th president of the United States, Barack Hussein Obama.Yeah....because Obama's endorsement worked out great for Hillary...If Obama were truly a real progressive, he would have endorsed Mélenchon, the real left-wing candidate, not the big-money financed fake leftist.But since Obama is what he always was - a big-money financed fake leftist himself - his words of encouragement for his fellow establishment puppet are not unexpected.Obama's interference in the French presidential election - just like his earlier interference in the UK's Brexit vote - comes at a time when the rotting carcass of a dead horse called "Russian election interference" is being beaten anew by all the established fake news outlets ( here and here ).Needless to say, the Twittersphere was quick to point out the hypocrisy:Wikileaks pointed out the irony of Obama calling to support the man he previously ordered hacked:Of course, no hubbub at all concerning Barack Obama's election hacking in the MSM. It's all about Russia and their alleged hacking - which despite the claims, nobody in the fake news media or US government has yet conclusively proved.