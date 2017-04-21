Iran's Guardian Council has announced the names of candidates who will participate in the upcoming presidential election that will be held on the 19th of May.

Six names were officially confirmed in the list, submitted to the Interior Ministry, including:

Hassan Rouhani (the current president of Iran)

Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim (conservative politician, assistant professor at Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran and a former Minister of Culture)

Es'haq Jahangiri (the current first vice president of Rouhani's government)

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (the current mayor of Tehran)

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi (chairman of Astan Quds Razavi)

Mostafa Hashemitaba(a reformist politician)

The former Iranian president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who registered his name on the 12th of April, was disqualified from the presidential race.