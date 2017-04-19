As our Earths weather systems descend further into uncertainty of season and temperature where there are sudden freezes, three seasons in a week, this video explains why our planet's cloud systems are moving and why high wind and electrical storms will intensify from this point forward. The wavelength of the jet stream will shorten where arctic air masses will push to 15 N latitude. This is all brought on by the Suns electrical effect on our Earth and weakening magnetosphere. I personally feel this is one of the most important video I have done in the last two years in terms of explaining the changes and allowing you the viewer to see the future so you can prepare for what is coming.