© Mladen Krstin‏

© supremenexus

© biljana Novakovic

Tow trucks and trucks with trailers were banned on Mt. Zlatibor overnight due to the snow on the roads, Putevi Srbije (Roads of Serbia) announced.The public company said on Wednesday morning that the ban had been lifted, but advised drivers to adjust the speed of their vehicles to the conditions on the roads.Traffic was also suspended during the night on several other roads in western Serbia.According to forecasts, wet snow will fall in some lower-lying areas as well.On Wednesday morning, residents of several towns in northern Serbia, including Novi Sad and Subotica, posted photos on social media showing that snow had fallen there overnight.Snow was also reported in Nova Varos and Prijepolje in the southwest, and Cacak in central Serbia.