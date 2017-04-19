The public company said on Wednesday morning that the ban had been lifted, but advised drivers to adjust the speed of their vehicles to the conditions on the roads.
Traffic was also suspended during the night on several other roads in western Serbia.
More snow, forming a 10 to 30 centimeter cover, is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday on mountains, and hills above 800 meters above sea level.
On Wednesday morning, residents of several towns in northern Serbia, including Novi Sad and Subotica, posted photos on social media showing that snow had fallen there overnight.
Snow was also reported in Nova Varos and Prijepolje in the southwest, and Cacak in central Serbia.
Sneg u Zrenjaninu #sneg #proleće #snowinspring pic.twitter.com/5MMZTRTlcX
— Nataša Velemir (@NatasaVelemir) April 19, 2017
