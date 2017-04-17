The Study's Claims and Headlines

Alternative Headline: Large Study Finds Children with ADHD Have Higher IQs!

Now the usual assumption is that ADHD children, suffering from a "brain disorder," are less able to concentrate and focus in school, and thus are cognitively impaired in some way. The authors of this study told of findings that show ADHD is a

disorder

of the brain. But if the mean IQ score of the ADHD cohort is higher than the mean score for the controls, doesn't this basic assumption need to be reassessed? If the participants with ADHD have smaller brains that are riddled with "altered structures," then how come they are just as smart as, or even smarter than, the participants in the control group?

The authors, however, chose to bury the IQ data in an appendix, which isn't easily obtained

They Did Not Find That Children Diagnosed with ADHD Have Smaller Brain Volumes

Approximately 58% of the ADHD youth in this convenience sample had an accumbens volume below the average in the control group, while 42% of the ADHD youth had an accumbens volume above the average in the control group.

Also, if you knew the accumbens volume of a child picked at random, you would have a 54% chance that you could correctly guess which of the two cohorts—ADHD or healthy control—the child belonged to.

The diagnostic value of an MRI brain scan, based on the findings in this study, would be of little more predictive value than the toss of a coin.

© Kristoffer Magnusson

© Kristoffer Magnusson

© Kristoffer Magnusson

The Medication Effect

They didn't publish the mean volume data for the two groups. They simply declared that the volumes were the same.

They didn't report how many of the medication-naïve and medication-exposed patients were children and how many were adults. Given that it was mainly in children under age 15 that there were "statistically significant" differences in mean brain volumes between ADHD and controls, their effort to look at whether medication exposure was a factor in those differences should have isolated medication use in that age group.

They didn't provide any dosage-related information for the medication-exposed group, or information on how long they took the drugs. If a 30-year-old had taken a stimulant for four weeks as a child, could that really be expected to have a long-term effect on brain volume? And more to the point: were there volume differences between the "ADHD" children who had been on the drugs for several years and the children in the ADHD cohort who had never used them? That is the type of comparison that needed to be made.

There is a missing group of patients in this comparison. At one point in their paper, the authors stated that they had information about medication use for 1254 of the 1713 participants in the ADHD group. Yet their comparison involved only 719 patients (82 plus 637). Why did they exclude 545 patients (1254 minus 719) from this comparison? [See footnote for a possible explanation for this.]

Individual Site Data Also Belies the Stated Conclusion

Mean accumbens volumes: At 4 sites, the volume for the ADHD cohort was larger than for the control, and at another 6 sites, the mean volumes were basically of equal size.

Mean amygdala volumes: At 5 sites, the mean volume for the ADHD cohort was larger than for the controls, and of equal size at 4 others.

Mean caudate volumes: At 5 sites, the mean volume for the ADHD cohort was larger than for the controls, and of equal size at 2 others

Mean hippocampus volumes: At 7 sites, the volume for the ADHD cohort was larger than for the controls, and of equal size at 4 others.

Mean putamen volumes: At 5 sites, the volume for the ADHD cohort was larger than for the controls, and of equal size at 1 other.

Mean intracranial volumes: At 5 sites, the volume for the ADHD cohort was larger than for the controls.

The Study is Riddled with Scientific Flaws

But if the MRI scans did not produce consistent measurements across the 23 sites, how can such measurements be deemed reliable and, most important,

valid?

a hiding of the IQ data; small effect sizes that belie any finding that small brain volume is a defining characteristic of ADHD; a lack of data presented regarding the confound of medication exposure; no consistency of mean-volume findings across sites; no standard method for diagnostic assessment; unreliable measuring tools; no representative sampling of patients; and a remarkable lack of information about the cases and controls.

Lancet Psychiatry: Do the Right Thing

it is grossly misleading for the authors to present their results as definitive evidence that individual children with ADHD have smaller brains, or suffer from "altered brains."

The publication of this study, with its bottom-line message that ADHD children have smaller brains, does a great disservice to those children and to their parents, and ultimately to all of society. It essentially tells a lie, wrapped in the gauze of science, about those children.

Lancet Psychiatry

needs to retract this study, and inform the media that this has been done.

One possible reason for the exclusion of the 545 patients, in the researchers' inquiry into whether the small difference in mean brain volumes was due to the medication, is that the analysis software they used eliminated all data for the participants with missing data related to stimulant use. If so, the missing data here is a sign that the authors did not adequately clean their dataset to account for this problem in the first place. Failure to account for missing data greatly increases the chance of what is known as a Type II error in reporting results. In other words, due to missing data weakening the analysis, they might have assumed the stimulants showed no significant effect on brain volume size when in reality the drugs did.