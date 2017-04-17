Society's Child
Small plane crashes near residential supermarket outside Lisbon, Portugal; five killed
Reuters
Mon, 17 Apr 2017 09:13 UTC
The private airplane crashed after taking off from the small Tires airport, which is located near the resort town of Cascais about 20 km (12.5 miles) west of Lisbon and used mainly by private aircraft.
Andre Fernandes, a spokesman for the local emergency services, said the plane was headed for Marseilles in France. Everyone on board the plane, three French and one Swiss, died.
Another person on the ground died when the plane crashed into a truck, setting off a fire, Fernandes said. The cause of the accident was not yet known.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa went to the site of the crash. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site.
Just look at us. Everything is backwards. Everything is upside-down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the major media destroy information, and religion destroys spirituality.
