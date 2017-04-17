© Fox5

The chaos Sunday on the Brooklyn waterfront came two days after reports of a gun going off at Manhattan's Penn Station produced similar panic

The Luna Park amusement park issued a statement saying: "This evening there were false reports of gun shots in Coney Island near Luna Park. This caused panic and confusion in the surrounding area. The entire Coney Island community regrets that this incident occurred."

Police say false reports of gunshots being fired at Coney Island's amusement park set off a stampede,On Sunday, authorities used social media to reassure people on Coney Island that no shots had been fired.Police rushed to the scene and gradually restored the peace among families with children and thousands of others enjoying a warm spring day on the boardwalk.