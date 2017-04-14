The benefits of a big, belly laugh cannot be overstated so join us on The Health and Wellness Show for a dose of laughter therapy.
Running Time: 01:17:19
Download: OGG, MP3
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
I'm fairly sure I remember reading a report about the military using one of these bombs several years ago trying to breach deep tunnel complexes...
This is a great idea and one that I will happily fund once it is publicly available. One has to wonder, however, about the quality of the water...
States who have legalized pot are having problems. Loads of new tax dollars and tourist money to spend. Less innocent people to arrest and lock...
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2017 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
The Health & Wellness Show: Don't Panic, Lighten Up!Chuckles, giggles, mirth, merriment, guffaws -- laughter by any other name. The physiological study of laughter has a name -- gelotology -- and there are actually researchers who study humor and...