Chuckles, giggles, mirth, merriment, guffaws -- laughter by any other name. The physiological study of laughter has a name -- gelotology -- and there are actually researchers who study humor and laughter and how they have an impact on the brain and body. They've found that yukking it up has numerous health benefits: It releases tension, lowers anxiety, boosts the immune system, aids circulation and much, much more. Laughter is so vital to well-being that this therapy is being merged with traditional medical treatments and laughing yoga groups have sprung up worldwide.The benefits of a big, belly laugh cannot be overstated so join us on The Health and Wellness Show for a dose of laughter therapy.01:17:19