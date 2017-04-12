Alexei Navalny
RusVesna - translated by Inessa Sinchougova

Oppositioner Mr. Navalny, having been detained by Moscow police since March 26th, was released today to a crowd of displeased teenagers.

The young people stood outside the facility and demanded their "hard earned" 10,000 Euros, for the participation in the unsanctioned Moscow opposition protests. Their signs read "When will we receive our 10k ?"; "You promised, you lied!" Mr. Navalny stands against dishonesty and state corruption.

Earlier it became known that Mr. Navalny had promised each teenager, who could get detained by the police as part of the opposition protest, 10,000 euros. Journalists have come up with the amount of 433.5 million rubles ($7.6m USD) for Navalny to be able to satisfy his claims.