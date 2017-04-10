© Kacper Pempel/Reuters

"The Longhorn group shares some of the same cryptographic protocols specified in the Vault 7 documents, in addition to following leaked guidelines on tacts to avoid detection.

A WikiLeaks description of a "Fire and Forget" process for a tool called Archangel is "closely matched" with a Longhorn tool called "Backdoor.Plexor", according to Symantec.