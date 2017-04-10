Maria Zakharova appears on a national Russian TV show in regard to the illegal US attack on Syria. She stated that not only was the attack on the Syrian air base nonsensical, but representatives of the US media contacted Moscow and not NATO, in order to get some clarification on the occurrence.She alludes to the fact that "political-financial" interests had a part to play in the US decision to attack the sovereign state of Syria, in complete contravention to various aspects of international law, underpinning the "deep state" rivalry of political and financial interests that are being played out in the US today.