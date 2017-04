© Denis Balibouse / Reuters



France has expelled a radical Swiss Islamist preacher, police escorted Hani Ramadan to the border on Saturday. The French Interior Ministry cited past remarks and behaviors as reason for his expulsion.The Egyptian-born Swiss Muslim cleric was apprehended on Friday in the town of Colmar, near the German border, where he was participating in a conference. Swissinfo reports that he was then escorted to the French-Swiss border by police.the French Interior Ministry said in a statement released Saturday.added Interior Minister Matthias Fekl.Reacting to his expulsion, Ramadan said he would appeal against the decision and called the French government's statements erroneous and based on a narrow interpretation of his actual views.Ramadan was formerly the director of the Geneva Islamic Centre. He is the brother of well-known intellectual Tariq Ramadan and the grandson of Hasan al Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood.He later won compensation of just over €200,000 for the sacking.