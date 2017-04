© The Free Thought Project

1. There is more to come: Bush/Obama 2.0

2. Isolated Illegal Bravado: Reagan Redux

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's war crime against Syria, two crucial questions have emerged and there is not yet a definitive answer to either. Still, it is necessary to explore the possibilities.Trump's missile attack on SharyatRex Tillerson may have indeed subtly alluded to this when he told reporters prior to the attack thatThis would almost certainly mean full-on air and possibly also ground war in a style reminiscent either to America's 2003 war on Iraq or the 2011 NATO war on Libya.between Syria now and Iraq and Libya then is thatRussia has air-craft, missile defence systems and troops in Syria. Iraq and Libya by contrast were materially isolated from potential and actual allies.in a predictable way. Russia is not going to attack forces of the United States in a deliberate retaliation, but nor is Russia going to abandon Syria. Instead they willin Syria in respect of both men and military hardware. As The Duran's Alexander Mercouris explains , such movesand this will of course only strengthen the resolve for Russia to stay the course.This will perhaps makebefore going full 'shock and awe' in Syria, but because of the tense geo-political atmosphere what was once a certainty is now a mere probability and now as strong a probability as many would like.Even if Trump and the Pentagon wanted to press the pause button, mission creep could dictate otherwise and move events beyond the initial intentions of the deep state. This would of course be the worst case scenario. Even though Russia is averse to escalating geo-political conflicts,The fact that Russia's threshold is set very high, would at a certain stage become inconsequential if America is hell bent on war between super-powers, which some in Washington appear to be.On 15 AprilAmerican jetsearlier that month for which Libya was blamed, in spite of no trials over the matter taking place until 1996. America's air attack on Libya killed approximately 75 people including civilians.Libya claimed a moral victory however, because in spite of the deaths and damage to Libyan military hardware, including 14 MiG-23 aircraft, Gaddafi had survived the attack. It was received wisdom both in Libya and in much of the western press, thatGaddafi's bombed out house in Bab al-Aziziya became a monument to Libyan resistance to American aggression. The monument became the site of Gaddafi's final public speech before his execution at the hands of NATO backed insurgents.Unlike George W. Bush and Barack Obama,He bombed and left. He didn't kill his nemesis Gaddafi, butin the eyes of the US public.Although Trump's 'face the nation as a war leader' moment was decidedly less self-assured than Reagan's polished Hollywood style presentation, it may have served a similar purpose. If anything thison Syria the way Reagan apparently did in respect of Libya.What's more is that,Shayrat air base is now back in operation and the majority of the Tomahawk missiles fired at Syria did not hit the intended target . A war crime is a war crime in any case, but the fact is that this was an inefficient and broadly materially ineffective war crime.that Assad used chemical weapons on his own people. Even the stridently anti-Assad Israeli press are careful to refer to the attack aswhile thein spite of the absence of any investigation and clear logical and empirical evidence which points to the contrary.by the fact that the justification for striking Syria was so flimsy that the powers that be did not want to give the public, let alone the more skeptical members of Congress, time to catch up with the facts?Whether this is enough for Trump or notAlmost as crucially, it will depend on