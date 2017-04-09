© Bayan Patroller Lovella Elejorde

An oarfish washed ashore in Southern Leyte Tuesday evening, sparking fears of an impending earthquake.In a photo and video shared by Bayan Patroller Lovella Elejorde, residents were abuzz with the oarfish that was found along the shore of Talisay, Libagon, Southern Leyte.Witnesses said the oarfish was still alive when they saw it but was already weak until it died eventually.Teresa Regis, Municipal Agriculturist Officer of Libagon Souther Leyte, said two fishermen saw the oarfish.Regis added the oarfish was female and is estimated to be 14.4-feet long and 1.2-feet wide."Nagulat [yung mga tao] kasi nung last week lumindol dito...Natakot din kasi yung oarfish nasa ilalim yan," she said.[We were surprised because there was an earthquake here last week. We were also scared because the oarfish usually reside in the deep sea.]