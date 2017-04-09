© usgs.gov
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in an area near Talaga, south of Manila in the Philippines. The quake was at a depth of 42.7km.

The quake struck one kilometer outside Talaga, located less than 70km south of Manila, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.




The quake was the second and strongest of three that occurred over a 20-minute period, all between 5.0 to 5.9 in magnitude.

Tremors have been occurring in the area since earlier this week, Reuters reports, with no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Landslides were reported at Mount Maculot, located south of where the tremor occurred.