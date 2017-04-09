© Reuters



US President Donald Trump is considering implementing new sanctions against Russia and Iran, the US ambassador to UN, Nikki Haley has said in an interview with CNN.Speaking to Jake Tapper, the host of the State of the Union show, on Sunday, the US official said that the issue of the new sanctions is already being discussed."I think that's conversations that he [Trump] will be having and have started to have, going forward. But I think he will have to look at the situation," Haley told the CNN host when asked whether Trump "wants tougher sanctions on Russia and Iran."Nothing "is off the table at this point," she added.The discussions are linked to the situation in Syria, she said.