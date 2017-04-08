© Youtube/PressTV Documentaries

Daesh terrorist group is looking to gain control over drug trafficking in northern Afghanistan to finance its activities, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department on New Challenges and Threats Dmitry Feoktistov said at an inter-American anti-terror summit.The foreign ministry official made the comments at the 17th regular session of the Inter-American Committee Against Terrorism (CICTE).Feoktistov noted that drugs production in Afghanistan saw an uptick in 2016, with its end value reaching some $110 billion.On March 8, a US defense official said oil and gas extraction remains the main source of revenue for Daesh. The official has also explained that the Islamic State is still able to finance its operations since it has significant cash reserves seized on controlled territories.