© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

New Euro-studies Confirm Sun Dominates Earth's Climate a solar sunspot minimum will soon lower earth's temperatures by half a degree C. The long cold minimum is expected to hit about 2040. This comes from The Physical Meteorological Observatory Davos (PMOD), the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (EAWAG), ETH Zurich and the University of Bern. It is now clear that all three temperature surges were caused by the 60-year Pacific Decadal Oscillation, recognized by fisheries experts only in 1996. Now record snowfall in Newfoundland Canada at 120cm with ferry stuck in sea ice plus record ice growth on Greenland.