Earth Changes
New Euro-studies support 'global cooling'; record snow hits Canada & ferry trapped in sea ice
Thu, 06 Apr 2017 07:27 UTC
Comment: The Solar Minimum, Earthquakes and Mini Ice Age - and What to Expect: Interview with John Casey, Author of UPHEAVAL and Dark Winter (VIDEO)
- New Euro-studies support 'global cooling'; record snow hits Canada & ferry trapped in sea ice
New Euro-studies support 'global cooling'; record snow hits Canada & ferry trapped in sea iceNew Euro-studies Confirm Sun Dominates Earth's Climate a solar sunspot minimum will soon lower earth's temperatures by half a degree C. The long cold minimum is expected to hit about 2040. This...