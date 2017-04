© Carlos Barria / Reuters



, where the leaders will have a series of discussions onIn their first face-to-face meeting, Xi and Trump met at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's estate in Palm Beach, on Thursday. Trump had told reporters on Air Force One that he would be focusing their talks on North Korea and trade. Trump repeated that he would be willing to act unilaterally to rein in North Korea, but said that he thinks "China will want to be stepping up" to help the US, according to the White House A week ahead of the meeting, Trump tweeted that the subject of trade with China would make for a "very difficult" meeting because of the "massive trade deficits."After arriving at the resort, the leaders were joined by their wives at a long table for dinner, whereTrump added. "I think long term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it."Trump alsoto the meeting, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who spoke with reporters at Palm Beach International Airport after greeting Xi. Tillerson said that Trump would be having "very frank discussions" with Xi over North Korea and trade.Tillerson said, according to the Washington Post Xi was scheduled to say in Florida until Friday afternoon, with the Chinese delegation staying at a nearby hotel instead of the resort.