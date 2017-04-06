© Michaela Rehle/Reuters



Australia's consumer watchdog has sued tech giant Apple alleging the company used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties."Consumer guarantee rights under Australian Consumer Law exist independently of any manufacturer's warranty and are not extinguished simply because a consumer has goods repaired by a third party," said Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).He added that "denying a consumer their consumer guarantee rights simply because they had chosen a third party repairer not only impacts those consumers but can dissuade other customers from making informed choices about their repair options including where they may be offered at lower cost than the manufacturer."ACCC says Apple engaged in "misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading representations to consumers" about its software updates and customers' rights to have their products repaired by the company.Last year, Apple customers worldwide faced the so-called 'Error 53' problem in iPhone softwareThe company has apologized and issued a fix in the form of a software update. It has also released a new support document on its site that covers the causes and repair methods for the error.The electronics giant had previously claimed the error was a measure that existed to prevent fraudulent transactions and keep devices secure.