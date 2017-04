Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Maria Gaidar, a former politician and activist in Russia, as an adviser.Poroshenko's March 28 decree on Gaidar's appointment was posted on his website on April 5.Gaidar is a lawmaker in Ukraine's Odesa region, where she served as acting deputy governor from July 2015 to May 2016. She obtained Ukrainian citizenship in 2015.Gaidar, a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is a former deputy governor of Russia's Kirov region.