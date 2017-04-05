© Mikhail Metzel/TASS



The presidential press secretary mentioned that rules of decorum and respect for the president of a state like Russia were still in effectYears of experience in office has given Russian President Vladimir Putin the skills and ability to shrug off incessant vulgarities hurled at him in the public sphere, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."As a person, he might be stung, but as president he is quite resilient to these vulgarities and has learned to brush them off long ago," Peskov said commenting on reports that the Justice Ministry had posted an updated federal list of extremist data on its site, with a poster featuring the Russian president wearing makeup among them.The presidential press secretary mentioned that rules of decorum and respect for the president of a state like Russia are still in effect. Nevertheless, he refrained from going into detail on the image being placed on the list of outlawed extremist material."I have not seen the documents and I cannot say anything," Peskov noted. "Actually, our legislation has, so to say, a certain code defending a citizen's honor and dignity, including those of the president. Individuals need to be guided by these norms, so unfortunately, I can say nothing.""Well, let's do this. I will have a look at the picture, hold consultations with the Justice Ministry and answer your question tomorrow," he concluded.