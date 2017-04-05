© Flickr/ Rudi Riet

The United States has increased the number of ground missions in Yemen amid growing concerns about activities by the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) terror group, US media reported on Tuesday.The US Special Operations force has been conducting covert ground operations to collect intelligence on AQAP, CNN reported citing two officials with direct knowledge of the operations.On Monday, US Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said that the United States carried out additional counterterrorism strikes in Yemen against AQAP targets over the weekend.