according to a report by the Remote Control Project. The think tank, run by the Oxford Research Group, examines the rise of clandestine warfare.Its study, titled All Quiet On The ISIS Front? British secret warfare in an information age, looks at where and how the UK is fighting wars,The UK shields its secret activities behind a long-standing 'no comment policy,' which lags behind those of other modern democracies, it says.The report points out that countries like Australia and the US often detail special forces deployment in a way which the UK does not. "This provides reporters, and the general public, with an importantof their involvement in conflicts overseas," the authors argue.The report also highlights thatThe study cites numerous reports in papers like the Express and the Sun which tell selective tales of military daring in places such as Libya and Syria.the report says. "Greater inspiration" should be drawn from increased scrutiny on spy agencies where there is "an attitude of acceptance thatin today's world," it adds.The study cites the example of MI5 Director-General Andrew Parker who, in the wake of a number of recent major leaks, said: "We recognize that in a changing world we have to change too. We have a responsibility to talk about our work and explain it."Leaks such as those regularly carried in tabloids and via whistleblowers, the authors state, "makes theand the benefits of maintaining such a policy should be critically examined in light of the more transparent practices of Britain's allies."The report also argues that secret operations runbecause, unlike normal troop deployments, theyThe normal doctrine "does not capture thethe report says.Tory MP and former soldiertold RT last year it isBlunt said at the time there is no formal parliamentary process for overseeing SAS missions and "there's obviously an issue as to whether the intelligence and security committee would be the proper vehicle for oversight of these kinds of operations, but we are not there at the moment."proposed in the wake of the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns could include requirements for increased democratic oversight of UK forces.Supporters of the idea include Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who told the Middle East Eye in 2016: "I'm very concerned about this because [former Prime Minister] David Cameron - I imagine [Prime Minister] Theresa May would say the same - would say parliamentary convention requires a parliamentary mandate to deploy British troops. Except, and they've all used the 'except,' when special forces are involved."