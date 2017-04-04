© Stephane Mahe / Reuters



French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen who's known for her anti-euro stance said on Tuesday investors won't pull their money from France if it gives up the EU single currency.," she told French Sud Radio and TV channel Public Senat.According to Le Pen,"The world has changed, and that's what's worrying them. The world is moving away from free trade and laissez-faire policy," she added.The 48-year-old candidate said she will negotiate to restore French national sovereignty and will call a referendum where French voters would decide on the EU and euro membership.Le Pen who has promised to take France out of what she called "the prison" of European Union politics earlier warned of a so-called 'Frexit' if the EU doesn't transfer powers back to Paris."We are at the mercy of a currency adapted to Germany and not to our economy. The euro is mostly a knife stuck in our ribs to make us go where others want us to go," Le Pen said.The leader of the National Front has promised to curb migration, expel all illegal migrants and restrict certain rights now available to all residents (including free education) to French citizens.Opinion polls suggest Le Pen will make it through the April 23 first round vote but will lose the May 7 run-off.