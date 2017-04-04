"Promoting defensive readiness and capacities, maintaining preparedness for swiftly repelling threats, and deepening intelligence command over the enemy's moves are among the priorities of the Armed Forces, particularly the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)" the Iranian commander said.

Iran will never submit to pressure and psychological warfare by the United States and its allies, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri says.Speaking in a meeting with commanders, managers and staff of the Iranian Armed Forces in Tehran on Tuesday, Baqeri added that boosting the country's defensive preparedness and capacities was a serious and immutable strategy pursued by the Islamic Republic.In line with the Islamic Republic's defense doctrine and following a realistic approach to regional issues, particularly the enemies' threats,, he emphasized.He noted that the Armed Forces were responsible for maintaining and defending national security, saying, "The Iranian military official added that plots by terrorist groups to penetrate and infiltrate into the country and create insecurity were neutralized thanks to the appropriate and wise measures taken by the Armed Forces and the Intelligence Ministry.In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in its defense sector and reached self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.The Islamic Republic has conducted several military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and to test modern military tactics and equipment.The Islamic Republic has repeatedly assured other countries, especially the regional neighbors, that its military might poses no threat to anyone, reiterating that its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence.